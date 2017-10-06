Maroon 5 Share ‘Help Me Out’ Featuring Julia Michaels

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Maroon 5 revealed the tracklist and roster of collaborators on Red Pill Blues, their sixth studio album which drops November 3. Today, fans can hear “Help Me Out” featuring Julia Michaels.

The “Issues” singer duets with Adam Levine on the track, which focuses on two people helping one another overcome life’s challenges.

“I’m getting kinda over this/ I need a metamorphosis /Are you as weak as me? /If not, do you wanna be?” Levine sings. “I need some temporary saving / I need some, some uncomplicated…”

The singers duet over a spare, electronic soundscape that’s both moody and upbeat—and Michaels’ voice is an excellent complement to Levine’s. “Help Me Out” follows “What Lovers Do,” Maroon 5’s collaboration with SZA that debuted last month.

Listen to “Help Me Out” here: