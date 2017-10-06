Michelin Announces Bay Area 2018 Bib Gourmand Winners

The Michelin Guide has released their annual list of Bib Gourmand Winners and 67 restaurants made this year’s cut.
The Bib Gourmand goes to restaurants where two courses and a glass of wine or dessert cost $40 or less before tax and tip.
This year’s list includes 4 newcomers: Playa in Mill Valley, Royal Feast in Millbrae, Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, and Pausa Bar & Cookery in San Mateo.
Bay Area’s 2018 Bib Gourmand Winners:
‘āina, San Francisco
1601 Bar & Kitchen, San Francisco
A16, San Francisco
Anchor Oyster Bar, San Francisco
Backyard, Forestville
Bistro Aix, San Francisco
Bravas, Healdsburg
Brown Sugar Kitchen, West Oakland
Bywater (The), Los Gatos
Chalkboard, Healdsburg
Chapeau!, San Francisco
China Village, Albany
Comal, Berkeley
Cook St. Helena, St. Helena
Coqueta, San Francisco
Corso, Berkeley
Cotogna, San Francisco
Del Popolo, San Francisco
Delfina, San Francisco
Diavola, Geyserville
Dosa, San Francisco
Farmhouse Kitchen Thai, San Francisco
Farmstead, St. Helena
Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen
Grace’s Table, Napa
Great China, Berkeley
Hong Kong Lounge II, San Francisco
Insalata’s, San Anselmo
Ippuku, Berkeley
Izakaya Rintaro, San Francisco
Kappou Gomi, San Francisco
Kokkari Estiatorio, San Francisco
Lai Hong Lounge, San Francisco
M.Y. China, San Francisco
Michel Bistro, Oakland
Millennium, Oakland
Monti’s Rotisserie, Santa Rosa
Nopalito, San Francisco
Oenotri, Napa
Okane, San Francisco
Orchard City Kitchen, Campbell
Pausa, San Mateo
Playa, San Mateo
Poggio, Sausalito
Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol
Redd Wood, Yountville
Risibisi, Petaluma
Royal Feast, Millbrae
Shed Café, Healdsburg
Sichuan Home, San Francisco
Sir and Star, Olema
Sociale, San Francisco
Starbelly, San Francisco
Sushi Ran, Sausalito
Tacos Sinaloa, Berkeley
Thai House, Danville
Trestle, San Francisco
Tsubasa, San Francisco
Two Birds/One Stone, St. Helena
Vesta, Redwood City
Village Sake, Fairfax
Wonderful, Millbrae
Wood Tavern, Oakland
Yank Sing, San Francisco
Yuzuki, San Francisco
Z & Y, San Francisco
Zero Zero, San Francisco
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.