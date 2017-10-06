Michelin Announces Bay Area 2018 Bib Gourmand Winners

The Michelin Guide has released their annual list of Bib Gourmand Winners and 67 restaurants made this year’s cut.

The Bib Gourmand goes to restaurants where two courses and a glass of wine or dessert cost $40 or less before tax and tip.

This year’s list includes 4 newcomers: Playa in Mill Valley, Royal Feast in Millbrae, Brown Sugar Kitchen in Oakland, and Pausa Bar & Cookery in San Mateo.

Bay Area’s 2018 Bib Gourmand Winners:

‘āina, San Francisco

1601 Bar & Kitchen, San Francisco

A16, San Francisco

Anchor Oyster Bar, San Francisco

Backyard, Forestville

Bistro Aix, San Francisco

Bravas, Healdsburg

Brown Sugar Kitchen, West Oakland

Bywater (The), Los Gatos

Chalkboard, Healdsburg

Chapeau!, San Francisco

China Village, Albany

Comal, Berkeley

Cook St. Helena, St. Helena

Coqueta, San Francisco

Corso, Berkeley

Cotogna, San Francisco

Del Popolo, San Francisco

Delfina, San Francisco

Diavola, Geyserville

Dosa, San Francisco

Farmhouse Kitchen Thai, San Francisco

Farmstead, St. Helena

Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen

Grace’s Table, Napa

Great China, Berkeley

Hong Kong Lounge II, San Francisco

Insalata’s, San Anselmo

Ippuku, Berkeley

Izakaya Rintaro, San Francisco

Kappou Gomi, San Francisco

Kokkari Estiatorio, San Francisco

Lai Hong Lounge, San Francisco

M.Y. China, San Francisco

Michel Bistro, Oakland

Millennium, Oakland

Monti’s Rotisserie, Santa Rosa

Nopalito, San Francisco

Oenotri, Napa

Okane, San Francisco

Orchard City Kitchen, Campbell

Pausa, San Mateo

Playa, San Mateo

Poggio, Sausalito

Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol

Redd Wood, Yountville

Risibisi, Petaluma

Royal Feast, Millbrae

Shed Café, Healdsburg

Sichuan Home, San Francisco

Sir and Star, Olema

Sociale, San Francisco

Starbelly, San Francisco

Sushi Ran, Sausalito

Tacos Sinaloa, Berkeley

Thai House, Danville

Trestle, San Francisco

Tsubasa, San Francisco

Two Birds/One Stone, St. Helena

Vesta, Redwood City

Village Sake, Fairfax

Wonderful, Millbrae

Wood Tavern, Oakland

Yank Sing, San Francisco

Yuzuki, San Francisco

Z & Y, San Francisco

Zero Zero, San Francisco

