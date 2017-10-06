POPTOPIA 2017: Fifth Harmony

Learn all about Fifth Harmony before they hit the stage at POPTOPIA at SAP Center.

Fifth Harmony On The Web:

Official Site | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

About Fifth Harmony:

Fifth Harmony returns with the much-anticipated release of their new album Fifth Harmony, available NOW on Syco Music/Epic Records. The record’s first single “Down” feat. Gucci Mane follows the record-breaking success of Fifth Harmony’s sophomore album 7/27. Fifth Harmony’s already successful 2017 kicked off with a performance at the People’s Choice Awards and has brought the group numerous wins at award shows including “Favorite Group” for the second year in a row at the People’s Choice Awards, three wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, two wins (Favorite Music Group & Fiercest Fans) at the Radio Disney Music Awards, the two top honors – “Favorite Music Group” and “Favorite Song” – at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, four wins at the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Fandom, Choice Music Group, Choice Summer Group, and Choice Song: Group and win for “Best Pop Video” at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2015, Fifth Harmony released their debut album, Reflection, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Gold. Reflection includes two platinum records, “BO$$” and “Sledgehammer” in addition to the quadruple-platinum success of the single, “Worth It.”