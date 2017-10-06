Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

POPTOPIA 2017: General Info

99.7 NOW presents POPTOPIA
Saturday, December 2nd
SAP Center – San Jose

Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran
The Chainsmokers
Fifth Harmony
Logic
Niall Horan
Khalid
Dua Lipa

Tickets are on sale 10/14 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com.

