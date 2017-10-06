POPTOPIA 2017: Directions, Parking & Public Transportation

SAP Center at San Jose

525 W Santa Clara

San Jose, CA 95113

Directions

Southbound 280:

Exit at Bird Avenue.

Turn left onto Bird Avenue and continue as it becomes Autumn Street.

Northbound 280:

Exit onto Route 87 (Guadalupe Pkwy) northbound.

Exit either at Santa Clara Street or Julian Street.

Southbound R.87:

Exit at Julian Street.

Northbound R.87:

Exit either at Santa Clara Street or Julian Street.

Southbound 101:

Exit onto R.87 (Guadalupe Pkwy)

then exit at Julian Street.

Northbound 101:

Exit onto Interstate 280 northbound.

Then exit onto R.87 (Guadalupe Pkwy) northbound.

Exit either Santa Clara Street or Julian Street.

Southbound 680:

Southbound 680 becomes Interstate 280 northbound.

Then exit onto Route 87 (Guadalupe Pkwy) northbound.

Exit either Santa Clara Street or Julian Street.

Southbound 880:

Exit at Coleman Avenue.

Turn left onto Coleman Avenue (crossing over the freeway).

Proceed on Coleman Avenue to Julian or Market Street.

Northbound 17:

Exit onto Interstate 280 southbound and exit at Bird Avenue.

Turn left onto Bird Avenue and continue as it becomes Autumn Street.

Parking

There are a limited number of parking spaces available on site. The prices vary from $15.00 to $25.00. There are also many public and private lots situated near the Arena. The attendants accept only cash. Parking is also available outside of the Arena.

Sorry, no RV parking available.

Public Transportation

Bus

The following transportation agency bus routes offer convenient service to and from the arena: (Call (408) 321-2300 for Info.)

Route 22 (Eastridge-Palo Alto)

Route 64 (San Jose-Almaden Expwy)

Express Route 180 (Fremont Bart-San Jose)

Route 68 (Gilroy via Monterey Hwy)

All buses offer disabled access *

Light Rail

From Milpitas and East San Jose – Board a Santa Teresa bound train, exit at Santa Clara Station and walk approximately a half-mile to SAP Center.

From Campbell – Board a Mountain View bound train, exit at the San Jose Diridon or San Fernando stations. Both stations are one block south of SAP Center.

From South San Jose – Board an Alum Rock bound train, exit at Children’s Discovery or Santa Clara stations and walk to SAP Center. Both stations are approximately a half-mile from SAP Center.

From Mountain View – Board a Winchester bound train, exit at the San Fernando or San Jose Diridon stations. Both stations are one block south of SAP Center.

Call (409) 321-2300 for more information

BART

Take express bus route 180 from the Fremont bus station for direct service to and from the arena. Call (408) 321-2300 for info.

Caltrain

Service from any Caltrain station between S.F. and San Jose (The San Jose Diridon Station) is available before and after all Sharks home games and other events. Call 1-800-660-4287 for exact departure and arrival times. For more information visit the Caltrain website at www.caltrain.com.