Sam Smith Jokes with Gal Gadot and Kenan Thompson in ‘SNL’ Promo

By Scott T. Sterling

When he’s not recording heartbreaking songs, Sam Smith can be pretty funny.

Set to serve as the musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live (Oct. 7), Smith teamed up with host Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame and cast member Kenen Thompson for a pair of comedic promos.

In the first, Smith even gets to deliver the punchline, as he cheekily offers a personal makeup tip.

It’s Smith’s second time as the musical guest on SNL, following his debut in 2014.

Watch the promos below.