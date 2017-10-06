Sam Smith Announces New Album ‘The Thrill Of It All,’ Shares ‘Pray’

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith has announced that his new album The Thrill Of It All will be released on November 3.

The announcement was coupled with the release of a new single, “Pray.” The song is mid-paced and emotive, matching Smith’s powerful vocals with piano and a sparse beat, and gradually blossoming with a background choir, strings and guitar. “Pray” was produced by Timbaland.

The singer also announced a large run of North American tour dates for 2018.

Smith recently sat with Radio.com to discuss the new album.

“It’s a diary, but not just about me, the singer said. “It’s my thoughts and feelings on my family, fame, the world, all these different things. It’s still a diary just attacked it from a different angle.”

Sam also opened up about the role his family played in the making of his sophomore effort.

“My family have been a part of every single moment of this record, I live with my sister so every time I come back from the studio, I play her everything I’ve made,” he said. “I sat with my mom and dad this time a lot and actually my mom throws amazing dinner parties and I would go over their house and we’d all crack open a bottle of wine and we’d sit round the table and I’d play them stuff. They’re actually really honest with me and when they’re not feeling something they’ll let me know, and I’ll disagree with them.”

“My dad hated, “Stay with Me” I remember when I played it for him he absolutely hated it, so they’re very honest,” he continued.

“Some of my family’s stories have made it into the album so, which, it’s an amazing thing. The relationships my family have been in have inspired songs so it’s also their diary now as well.”

Sam Smith is set to perform at this year’s We Can Survive concert, set for Oct. 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Smith will appear alongside Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk and Sam Hunt.

Check out “Pray” and the full tracklisting for The Thrill Of It All below.

The Thrill Of It All – Standard Track Listing

Too Good At Goodbyes

Say It First

One Last Song

Midnight Train

Burning

Him

Baby, You Make Me Crazy

No Peace (feat. YEBBA)

Palace

Pray

U.S. Deluxe Edition also includes:

Nothing Left For You

The Thrill Of It All

Scars

One Day At A Time

The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 North American Dates

6/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/22 – Detroit, MI Little @ Caesars Arena

6/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

6/26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/27 – Brooklyn, @ NY Barclays Center

6/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

7/6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

7/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

7/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

7/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

7/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

7/25 – Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey

7/27 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

8/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

8/21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

8/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

8/31 – Glendale, AZ @Gila River Arena

9/1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

9/4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

9/5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

9/7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

9/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

9/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome