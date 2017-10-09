Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.09.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Jason Aldean, Jeremy Meeks

A wildfire in Napa is smelling throughout the Bay, Nelly was released on all sexual assault charges, and AOL is shutting down AIM. We bring you the latest in Freaky Florida, Jeremy Meeks and his wife are officially getting a divorce, and Jackie has the Tinder Trash for the week. Jason is looking for baby name suggestions, Jason Aldean is performing again after the Vegas shooting, and Rick and Morty is the reason behind McDonald’s released a limited edition szechuan sauce.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


