Wine Country Wildfires: How To Help?

As multiple fires ravage Napa and Sonoma Counties, we are all wondering how we can help those that have been affected.

Right now, as the fires are not fully contained, information will be changing rapidly. Click here for the latest news.

VOLUNTEER:

Trained Red Cross volunteers are currently staffing shelters and supporting residents. As the disaster continues to evolve, the Red Cross will assess how community volunteers can best support the operation. Those interested in volunteering to support Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino wildfire relief efforts, can sign up online. Check in here: http://tinyurl.com/RedCrossVolOctober2017.

SHELTERS:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Petaluma Community Center at 320 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma (THIS SHELTER IS AT CAPACITY)

Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg

Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church at 1310 Clegg Street, Petaluma

Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 First Street, Guerneville

Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma

Solano Community College on Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield

Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 1st Street in Napa

Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave

Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street

Marin Center at 10 Avenue of the Flags in San Rafael

PET OWNERS:

Multiple shelters are open to assist pet owners. They are:

Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa

Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Vintage High farm at 1375 Trower Ave. in Napa will take in larger animals and has equipment to transport them, if needed.