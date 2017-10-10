Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

You Could Win $50k For Guessing The Mystery Oreo Flavor

(Nabisco)

A new, unknown flavor of Oreo has shown up on shelves – Mystery Oreo. The limited edition packs of cookies can earn you some serious scratch if you’re able to guess the exact flavor.

A total of $100,000 in prizes will be given away with the $50k grand prize going to whoever can correctly guess the flavor. Once you try them, you can enter your guess once per day at this Mystery Oreo website.

Easy, just solve the Oreo mystery.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

