Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.10.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, kit harrington, Nene Leakes

There are more fires in the Bay that aren’t contained, Taylor Swift is stalking her fans on Instagram, and Kit Harrington pissed off his fiance during a scary April Fool’s joke. Gender Neutral emojis are the latest release from Apple, Greg had an uninvited guest show up as his house, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us the movie that makes them cry uncontrollable, NeNe Leakes apologized for an insensitive comment, and the Dolphin’s coach resigned after a video of him snorting coke leaked.

