New ‘Fifty Shades’ Novel From Christian Grey’s Perspective To Release

(997 NOW) – On Tuesday, Vintage Books announced the release of E.L. James next ‘Fifty Shades’ novel on November 28th.

Published in 2015, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian follows the events from the first book “Fifty Shades of Grey,” but in the point of view of Christian Grey. The best selling, erotically charged story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey sold over 125 million copies worldwide in 2015.

In a statement, James said the new book gives a “darker and more haunted” take on Christian Grey

The book series spawned three films starring Dakota Johnson as Steele and Jamie Dornan as Grey. The latest Fifty Shades Freed is set to release in theaters on Valentines Day February 9th.

