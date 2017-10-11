Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

You Can Now Buy ‘Rugrats’ Reptar Bars And Reptar Cereal

Filed Under: All Growed Up, FYE, Nickelodeon, Rugrats
(FYE)

If you are a fan of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats or All Growed Up series get ready to be able to try the Reptar Bar in real life.

As of last week, the chocolate bars started being sold at FYE locations across the U.S. and they do really turn your tongue green.

The only FYE location in the Bay Area is in the Sunvalley Mall in Concord.

Can’t get to a store, but still need the taste of 90s nostalgia? You can also pre-order Reptar cereal online.

 

feet You Can Now Buy Rugrats Reptar Bars And Reptar CerealBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live