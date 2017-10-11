Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wants to Buy the Entire NFL

By Scott T. Sterling

If anyone could afford such an extravagant purchase, it’s Diddy.

During a small tweet storm last night (Oct. 10), Sean “Diddy” Combs went in on the state of the NFL, ultimately declaring that he wants to buy it.

Combs initiated the conversation by retweeting CNN political correspondent Keith Boykins statement about the inherent power of the NFL’s black players with the comment, “#Facts.”

“I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan.”

“Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!,” the hip-hop mogul continued.

Combs ended his stream of football-related tweets with a bold, all-caps statement: “SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!”

Considering that Combs has topped the Forbes list as the richest man in hip-hop for the past few years running, who knows what might be possible.

See all the tweets below.

