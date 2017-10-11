Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.11.17)

More fire updates for you, Justin Bieber wants to launch his acting career, and texting while distracted could end in disaster. We got your Weird News Wednesday, and we’re goin down home with Greg’s Mom Ginger. The guys talk to Adam Levine on the phone this morning, and Oprah admitted to depositing $2 million in the bank just for fun.

