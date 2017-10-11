Noah Cyrus & Mandy Moore Play ‘Password’ With Shaq

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Jimmy Fallon hosted a slew of celebrity guests: Mandy Moore, Noah Cyrus and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The visitors played a game of Password, which gives each team a one-word clue to guess the secret password.

Cyrus, who is currently opening for Katy Perry on the Witness tour, started the game with a password of “Pinky” and Moore failed to pick the right finger. Shaq and Fallon stole the point. Subsequent passwords were “Bark,” “Thriller” and “Camel.” Moore got Noah to guess the latter by volunteering the clue “toe.” O’Neal was the MVP when he identified “Thriller” from the opening note of Michael Jackson’s famous chorus.

In the end, Shaq and Fallon triumphed over Moore and Cyrus but there’s always time for a rematch.

Watch the late-night hijinks here: