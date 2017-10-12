Daya Premieres Brand ‘New’ Track

Daya has returned with a new track, appropriately titled “New.”

Related: Daya Drops ‘Sit Still, Look Pretty’ Music Video

The immediate, infectious song features a shuffling, syncopated rhythm and evolves through sections of banging beats and atmospheric electronic pop.

“I’m missing you, I’m missing you,” Daya sings on the hook. “What the hell did I do? Did I do? Messing with someone new, thinking I wanted to, turns out I don’t want new, I want you.”

The song is the first new music from the singer (aka Grace Martine Tandon) since her 2016 debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty.

Check out Daya’s latest, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.