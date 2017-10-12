Fernando and Greg Daily Podcast (10.12.17)

The guys give us the latest updates with the North Bay Fires, more Harvey Weinstein drama, and Andy Cohen has a new gig! Ginger has some new pets on the farm, The Warrior dance team is in the building, and parents chime in about editing their kids Halloween costumes!

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: