Chance the Rapper Treats Chicago Fans to ‘Marshall’ Screenings

Photo: Daneil Boczarski / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper continues to look out for his hometown fans in Chicago.

Today (Oct. 13), the rapper tweeted out a self-penned “press release” announcing that that he’d bought out a pair of local movie theaters showing the new movie Marshall, which details the life of Thurgood Marshall, America’s first black Supreme Court Justice.

Chance’s act of generosity was met with immediate positive feedback, including a response from Marshall movie director, Reginald Hudlin: “Your spirit is incredible.”

