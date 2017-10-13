Chris Brown Drops ‘High End’ Video Featuring Future, Young Thug

Chris Brown has released a new music video for the track “High End,” which features Future and Young Thug.

The creepy visual features Brown as a creature of the night with glowing red eyes. Add in some dancing ghouls and there’s definitely a nod to Michael Jackon’s “Thriller” here.

The track appears on Brown’s new album Heartbreak On A Full Moon, which drops on Oct. 31.

