Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.16.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Ed Sheeran, Fernando and Greg, Nelly

Nelly’s rape accuser has dropped all charges, and inmates are working to help with the California fires. We got your Freaky Florida news, Ed Sheeran broke his arm in an accident, and Jackie brings you the latest in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to talk about working from home, GoT actors will not be receiving a script for the final season, and Ayesha Curry says her hubby Steph has a foot fetish.

