Famous Halloween Party

JOIN 99.7 NOW! FOR SAN FRANCISCO’S #1 HALLOWEEN NIGHT DESTINATION
Free w/ RSVP
FAMOUS: Halloween meets Hollywood! A Celebrity Masquerade Extravaganza Party with 99.7 NOW!’s St. John @ the prestigious Grand Nightclub in SF, and experience 10,000 square ft. of pure Bliss with 99.7 NOW! DJ Midnight & the DMP Takeover! Capacity Guaranteed! Get your FREE ticket Today! or Purchase GA Ticket to ensure admission!
In A World, Where the Ghosts & Soul of Hollywood Are Alive and Well, Something Strange Is In The Air… And You… Are The Celebrity!
We’re Looking for Best Costume!
Hollywood Icons • Movie Stars • Super Heroes • Villains • Music Legends Reality Stars • Delicious Hollywood Sex Symbols
Enter The Hollywood Icon Costume Contest! $1500 in Cash and Prizes!
[ RSVP HERE ]
Thank you for choosing 415Halloween.com