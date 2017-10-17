Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.17.17)

The air quality throughout the Bay has gotten a lot better, Jason Derulo’s house got robbed, and tonight is Warriors opening night. Weed farms have been burned down up North, Kylie Jenner was not at the latest KUWTK shoot, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jason is experiencing pregnancy symptoms through his wife, Selena is a part of Google Doodle, and a rapper from Hamilton made a song about the Warriors.

