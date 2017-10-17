Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

Filed Under: baseball, Loren Jade Smith, MLB, North Bay Fires, Oakland Athletics
(Thinkstock)

An awesome story coming out of the tragic events that took place in the North Bay over the past week. Loren Jade Smith, a 9 year old from the Santa Rosa area unfortunately lost his home in the North Bay Fires. In a heartbreaking letter sent to the Oakland Athletics (See Tweet Below From Katie Uthes ABC7News) Loren explained how all of his baseball gear and memorabilia was lost in the fire.

screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 22 27 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

Quickly after finding out about the letter the Oakland A’s decided to reach out to the fan community to help Loren. That’s when several teams from across the MLB including the San Francisco Giants decided to start sending team swag and memorabilia. Check out a few of those tweets below from different teams across the league!

screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 38 29 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim! screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 38 05 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 37 43 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim! screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 37 08 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

 

If you have some extra stuff sitting around and you want to help Loren out, here is the info posted by the Oakland A’s on where to send any memorabilia.

 

screen shot 2017 10 17 at 7 45 22 am MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

 

 

