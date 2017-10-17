MLB Teams Rally To Help North Bay Fire Victim!

An awesome story coming out of the tragic events that took place in the North Bay over the past week. Loren Jade Smith, a 9 year old from the Santa Rosa area unfortunately lost his home in the North Bay Fires. In a heartbreaking letter sent to the Oakland Athletics (See Tweet Below From Katie Uthes ABC7News) Loren explained how all of his baseball gear and memorabilia was lost in the fire.

Quickly after finding out about the letter the Oakland A’s decided to reach out to the fan community to help Loren. That’s when several teams from across the MLB including the San Francisco Giants decided to start sending team swag and memorabilia. Check out a few of those tweets below from different teams across the league!

If you have some extra stuff sitting around and you want to help Loren out, here is the info posted by the Oakland A’s on where to send any memorabilia.