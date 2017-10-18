Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.18.17)

Air quality is getting better in the Bay Area, Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family, and your zodiac sign might match you with your perfect guy. One NBA player had the worst injury on live TV, we got your Weird News Wednesday, and Rose Leslie convinced Kit Harrington to dress as Jon Snow for a party. Listeners call in to talk about their favorite hot sauce, Ed Sheeran had to cancel tour dates due to his injury, and a sports reporter messed up the teleprompter read on live TV.

