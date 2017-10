On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

Greg is mad at Heklina for missing Jason’s baby shower, but Heklina claims she has a very good excuse. The gang also discusses Heklina’s trip to Hawaii, “The Real Gay Husbands of San Francisco”, and the upcoming Christmas episodes of The Golden Girls.

