Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Announce Joint Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are going on tour together.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Shares 16 Cartoon Videos for ‘Love is Rage 2’ Album



According to The Fader, the 16*29 tour takes its name from a rumored but unconfirmed joint mixtape the two rappers are currently working on.

Regardless of the status of said mixtape, the tour dates are locked in and can be seen below. G Herbo and SOB x RBE have been tapped as opening acts.

It kicks off in Denver, CO, on Nov., 17, and runs through late December, ending in Boston, MA, Dec. 21.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for most dates on October 19, with a general sale beginning on October 20.

11/17 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ ABQ Convention Center

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

11/25 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/01 – Miami, FL @ The Wasco

12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Fairgrounds

12/04 – Charlotte, NC @ TBA*

12/06 – Springfield, IL @ Shrine Mosque

12/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

12/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

12/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion

12/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/21 – Boston, MA @ HOB

*On sale October 31