Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.19.17)

The air quality is back to normal, Demi Lovato talks about her cocaine usage in her YouTube documentary, and ‘Fake Melania’ is the newest conspiracy theory. Greg gets clarity on why there’s so many lights up in October, Kevin Hart is making money off his latest scandal, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about sharing phone passcodes, a new moving starring Snoop Dogg is being released in ‘smell-o-vision’, and Ayesha Curry retracted her statement about Steph’s foot fetish.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”