Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.19.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Demi Lovato, Fernando and Greg, Snoop Dogg

The air quality is back to normal, Demi Lovato talks about her cocaine usage in her YouTube documentary, and ‘Fake Melania’ is the newest conspiracy theory. Greg gets clarity on why there’s so many lights up in October, Kevin Hart is making money off his latest scandal, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about sharing phone passcodes, a new moving starring Snoop Dogg is being released in ‘smell-o-vision’, and Ayesha Curry retracted her statement about Steph’s foot fetish.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live