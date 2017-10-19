Ohio Man Builds 2-Story ‘Star Wars’ AT-AT In Front of Home

PARMA, Ohio (997 NOW) — A Halloween lawn display in Parma, Ohio is attracting hundreds Star Wars fans to visit a monument to the original trilogy.

Nick Meyer built a full-size replica of the AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) Walker from the movie The Empire Strikes Back. It took over a year and half and cost over a $1,000 for the elevator mechanic to build the 2-story “weapon of the Empire.”

Meyer based the design from a toy he bought online. Using hard foam, plastic barrels and plywood, the AT-AT now stands in front of his Cleveland suburban home. He even has a Stormtrooper mannequin standing guard nearby.

The cockpit also lights up,too.

Each year, Meyer says he builds “over-the-top” displays for Halloween. The AT-AT has been so popular, visitors donate money so he can build something bigger the following year.

