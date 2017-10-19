New Trailer And Release Date For Netflix ‘The Punisher’

After months of secrecy, Netflix has finally revealed the release date for their latest collaboration with Marvel.

Marvel’s The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, will make its debut on the streaming network on November 17th.

Synopsis:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher below.

