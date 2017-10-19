Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Surprise Guests At New York Comic Con

NEW YORK (997 NOW) – Attendees at the annual New York Comic Con were in for a treat while visiting Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth.

As guests wandered through the various props from the upcoming Star Wars movie, sirens went off, the lights turned blood red and “wanted” signs with several of the guest’s faces appeared on the monitors. To everyone’s shock and amazement, the room filled with First Order Stormtroopers checking ID’s and searching for “Resistance Fighters” hiding within the crowd.

Actors in ‘Star Wars-esque’ clothing then popped out from hidden doors and began gathering the “wanted” guests. Suddenly, the back doors flew open to reveal Kylo Ren, who then used his Force Powers on the “Resistance Fighters.” Luckily, the guests were able to escape from the evil clutches of the First Order.





The immersive “First Order vs Resistance” display celebrated the upcoming movie’s release in theaters December 15th.

Last week, Lucasfilm released the viral full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

