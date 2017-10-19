Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Surprise Guests At New York Comic Con

Filed Under: New York Comic Con, Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kylo Ren of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at New York Comic Con (credit: YouTube)

NEW YORK (997 NOW) – Attendees at the annual New York Comic Con were in for a treat while visiting Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi booth.

As guests wandered through the various props from the upcoming Star Wars movie, sirens went off, the lights turned blood red and “wanted” signs with several of the guest’s faces appeared on the monitors. To everyone’s shock and amazement, the room filled with First Order Stormtroopers checking ID’s and searching for “Resistance Fighters” hiding within the crowd.

Actors in ‘Star Wars-esque’ clothing then popped out from hidden doors and began gathering the “wanted” guests. Suddenly, the back doors flew open to reveal Kylo Ren, who then used his Force Powers on the “Resistance Fighters.” Luckily, the guests were able to escape from the evil clutches of the First Order.


The immersive “First Order vs Resistance” display celebrated the upcoming movie’s release in theaters December 15th.

Last week, Lucasfilm released the viral full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live