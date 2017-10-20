Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.20.17)

Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Greg doesn’t turn his phone off on airplanes, Ed Sheeran didn’t realize his bones were broken until the next day, and Jason’s back problems are driving the office crazy. There’s a new flavor of Kara’s Cupcakes with F&G’s faces on them, we get into What the Friday, and we play Complete the Query. Listeners call in to talk about guys hiding their girlfriends on social media, Pink admitted to almost getting in a fight with Christina Aguilera, and Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the game.

