KFC’s Twitter Only Follows 11 ‘Herbs and Spices’

KFC’s Twitter game just got a little bit more “meta” when you see that the account only follows 11 accounts.

Those 11 accounts are literally all either “Herbs” or “Spices”.

Spices are all five former Spice Girls – Geri Horner (née Halliwell), Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham.

The “Herbs” are all verified accounts of men named Herb like Herb Scribner (writer/producer), Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (LA Councilmember), Herb Waters (Green Bay Packers), Herb Dean (MMA fighter and trainer), Herb Sendek (Santa Clara University Head Coach), and Herb Alpert (musician).

Well played KFC.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.