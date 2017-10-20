Selena Quintanilla To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

(997 NOW) – On Friday, November 3rd, Hollywood posthumously honors Tejano music icon, Selena Quintanilla with a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 6:30pm ceremony is expected to have the Quintanilla Family in attendance as well as actress Eva Longoria and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Mayor Garcetti will also proclaim November 3rd as “Selena Day” in front of the Capitol Records building where Selena’s star will be located. Meruelo Media, owners of Southern California’s Spanish-language television station KWHY-TV, is sponsoring Selena’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

2017’s Walk of Fame Honorees were announced on June 27, 2016 by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee Chair, Vin di Bona in front of Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre.

With hits like “No Me Queda Más”, “Fotos y Recuerdos” and the infectious “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Selena’s music catapulted. Earning her status as the first-ever Tejano artist to win a Grammy. Sadly on March 31, 1995, Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club.

At the time of her death, Selena was working on her crossover album. Capitol Records released Dreaming of You on July 18, 1995. The album became Selena’s first number #1 album on Billboard. To this day, Selena’s accomplishments and music continue to inspire many.

On Tuesday, Google featured an animated Google Doodle of Selena, commemorating her solo debut album Selena, released 28 years ago.

Selena’s entry marks the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2,622nd star.

