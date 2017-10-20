Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Taco Bell Is Testing A Kit Kat Quesadilla

Filed Under: Taco Bell
(Taco Bell UK)

Taco Bell is testing a dessert quesadilla at select locations in Wisconsin. The Chocoladilla or Chocodilla is a tortilla filled with chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat.

The gooey dessert had previously been available only outside of the United States including UK, Brazil, and other European Taco Bell locations but if early internet buzz is any indication it will most likely be a hit stateside.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

