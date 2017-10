WIN TIX: HALSEY

Listen and win tickets to see Halsey with PARTYNEXTDOOR & CHARLI XCX, November 7th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland

HALSEY

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour

with special guests: PARTYNEXTDOOR & Charli XCX

November 7th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland

Tickets On Sale NOW!

Click here for ticket and show information.