Corey Feldman Charged With Drug Posession

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Actor Corey Feldman attends the screening for "Goonies" during the Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival Presented By The American Cinematheque & Sponsored By TNT's "Falling Skies" at the Egyptian Theatre on May 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Corey Feldman (credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

(997 NOW) – Over the weekend, Louisiana Police say actor Corey Feldman was charged with marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Mangham Police pulled over the “Goonies” actor who was driving an RV on Saturday. Officers took Feldman to the police station and discovered his license to drive as been suspended. At which an officer smelled marijuana on the actor and upon a search found the drug inside the RV.

In his defense, Feldman tweeted on Sunday:

The 46-year-old was released after paying a fine.

