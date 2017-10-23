John Stamos ‘Pops The Question’ At Disneyland

(997 NOW) – Over the weekend, Full House star John Stamos popped the question to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland Resort.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old actor tweeted a caricature of the couple in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle with the caption “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍”. Stamos’ publicist said the actor proposed to the 31-year-old actress after showing a montage of romantic scenes from various Disney/Pixar movies. The mini-film ended with The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian saying “just ask the girl.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 pic.twitter.com/6vp2raHgCq — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) October 23, 2017

Disneyland_Celebs caught the couple on an Instagram video, escorted by Disney Castmembers:

John Stamos was spotted in the parks today! #Disney #Disneyland #DisneylandParks #CelebSighting #CelebSpotting #CelebritySpotting #CelebritySighting #JohnStamos A post shared by What Celeb's At Disney Today?! (@disneyland_celebs) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Afterwards, the couple’s friends and family joined them for dinner at 21 Royal, an exclusive restaurant inside the Magic Kingdom. The pair often visits the Disneyland Resort as it’s a favorite of Caitlin’s.

John and Caitlin have been dating for a over a year, where it started off casually and developed to a serious relationship. The two have worked together in a short film they made this year called Ingenueish.

For both, this will be their second marriage. McHugh was married to Massimo Lusardi, while Stamos divorced Rebecca Romijn in 2005.

McHugh is best known for appearing on CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” and as “Sloan” on The CW’s Vampire Diaries. Stamos recurring character “Uncle Jesse” appears on Netflix’ Fuller House.

