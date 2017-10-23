Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

White Chocolate Twix Are Returning In November

Forget “right Twix” or “left Twix” … the white chocolate Twix White is returning in November!

According to Brand Eating, the previously limited edition Twix White is now going to be a permanent offering.

If you are not familiar with Twix White, it is the classic Twix cookie with caramel all covered in white chocolate.

Look for it in November in singles, 2 packs, and Fun Size bars.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

