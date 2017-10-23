White Chocolate Twix Are Returning In November

Forget “right Twix” or “left Twix” … the white chocolate Twix White is returning in November!

According to Brand Eating, the previously limited edition Twix White is now going to be a permanent offering.

If you are not familiar with Twix White, it is the classic Twix cookie with caramel all covered in white chocolate.

Look for it in November in singles, 2 packs, and Fun Size bars.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.