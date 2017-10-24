Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.24.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith

Greg had an eventful weekend with his mom, DJ Khaled bought his one-year-old son a $100k watch, and Justin Timberlake is confirmed for the halftime show. The allergy struggle is real due to all the fires, Sam Smith said in an interview he is gender non-binary, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Sitting kills more people than smoking, and Kelly Clarkson admits to being miserable when she was skinny.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live