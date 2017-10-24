Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Michael Bay And Nick Stoller Team Up For Live Action ‘Dora The Explorer’ Film

(Nickelodeon)

Producer Michael Bay (Transformers, Armeggedon) is teaming with writer/director Nick Stoller (The Muppets, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors) to bring the Nick Jr. show Dora The Explorer to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will focus on a teenage Dora (rather than the 7-year old from the animated series) when she moves to the big city to live with her cousin Diego.

No release date has been revealed but Paramount looks to have it in theaters in 2019.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

