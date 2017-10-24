P.F. Chang’s Giving Free Sushi For One Day Only

Thursday, October 26th is P.F. Chang’s second annual Free Sushi Day.

212 restaurants will give a free Spicey Tuna Roll or a California roll for each customer with no purchase necessary.

The offer is for dine-in only and no substitutions, so don’t look for it on third-party delivery services like DooorDash or Postmates.

Not valid for third-party delivery services’ orders.

Sorry Corte Madera, but your P.F. Chang’s is not participating in Free Sushi Day.

Get all the details at www.freesushiday.com.

Emeryville

5633 Bay St.

Emeryville, CA 94608

(510) 879-0990

Fremont

Pacific Commons

43316 Christy St.

Fremont, CA 94538

(510)657-1400

Oakridge Mall

925 Blossom Hill Rd. #1515

San Jose, CA 95123

(408) 960-2940

Palo Alto

Stanford Shopping Center

900 Stanford Shopping Center Bldg. W

Palo Alto, CA 94304

(650) 330-1782

Pleasanton

Stoneridge Mall

1330 Stoneridge Mall Rd.

Pleasanton, CA 94588

(925) 224-9916

Sunnyvale

The Cherry Orchard

390 W El Camino Real

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

(408) 991-9078

Walnut Creek

Broadway Plaza

1205 Broadway Plaza

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

(925) 979-9070

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.