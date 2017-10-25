Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast! (10.25.17)

The Bay Area is dealing with a heat wave, the Kardashians signed a new deal with E!, and we tell you the most haunted place in the Bay Area. Weird News Wednesday involves pythons, Selena Gomez is hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call in to tell us the best neighborhoods to Trick-or-Treat in, and Lady Gaga was spotted at the World Series.

