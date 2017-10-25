Metallica, Dave Matthews, And G-Eazy Playing Wildfire Benefit At AT&T Park

Bay Area’s own Metallica have announced that they will be joined by Dave Matthews and Oakland rapper G-Eazy to play a benefit concert to benefit those affected by the Wine Country wildfires.

Band Together Bay Area will raise relief money for victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 40 people and caused at least $1 billion in damage.

Their website states that “the best seats going to first responders, volunteers, and others impacted by the fires” and that “100% of ticket sales will be directed to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, supporting community partners working on the front lines to help those hit hardest.”

It all goes down on Thursday, November 9th at in AT&T Park.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, October 27th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and Bandtogetherbayarea.org.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.