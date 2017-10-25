Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Watch James Franco Terrify Guests at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night

"Come out, come out, where ever you are."
US actor and director James Franco smiles after receiving the "Concha de Oro" (Golden Shell) best film award for the film "The Disaster artist" during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival closing ceremony in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)
James Franco (credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (997 NOW) – When it comes to cosplay, you really don’t know who it is under a mask. In the case of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, one can run into a movie star (behind a mask) like James Franco.

Promoting their latest HBO series The Deuce, Franco and co-star Chris Bauer donned Jack Nicholson masks and fake axes from Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic, The Shining to scare the living hell out of guests to the park. Inside the Universal’s latest haunted maze, guests wander through “The Overlook Hotel” where the actors would pop out of iconic scenes from the movie.

Watch Franco & Bauer “chop it up” with guests at Universal Studios:

In the video, John Murdy, Universal Studios Hollywood Creative Director tells Franco and Bauer “You were good!” Franco then asks Bauer “Every year, bro?” to Bauer’s response “This could be the hiatus job,”

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights runs through select nights until November 4th at both it’s Hollywood and Orlando Resorts.

