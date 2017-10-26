Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Astros Stole A Base Now You Get A Free Taco

Taco Bell has been running their “steal a taco” promotion for the last few years during the World Series and NBA Finals.

Last NBA Finals, our Golden State Warriors got the nation a free taco by “stealing” a road game from the Cavs.

Last night, Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base to get us all a free taco (and also contributed to an extra-innings loss for the Dodgers)!

Get your free Doritos Locos Taco on November 1 from 2 PM – 6 PM at participating Taco Bells.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

