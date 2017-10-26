Michelin Releases Bay Area’s 2018 Stars With Coi Scoring A Coveted 3 Star Rating

The Michelin Guide for 2018 for the Bay Area was released yesterday and we now have the most 3-starred establishment in North America with 7.

Matthew Kirkley Coi became the latest to join the elite list that includes only about 100 restaurants worldwide.

Also joining or upgrading this year are Californios and Single Thread with 2 stars and In Situ, Kenzo, Kinjo, and Rich Table.

Overall, 55 Bay Area restaurants made the cut this year.

Michelin 2018 Bay Area and Wine Country Starred Selections:

Three Stars

Benu, San Francisco

Coi, San Francisco (new)

The French Laundry, Yountville

Manresa, Los Gatos

Quince, San Francisco

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St Helena

Saison, San Francisco

Two Stars

Acquerello, San Francisco

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Baume, Palo Alto

Californios, San Francisco (new)

Commis, Oakland

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Single Thread, Healdsburg (new)

One Star

Adega, San Jose

Al’s Place, San Francisco

Aster, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, St Helena

Bouchon, Yountville

Campton Place, San Francisco

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Commonwealth, San Francisco

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant, Forestville

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Hashiri, San Francisco

In Situ, San Francisco (new)

Ju-Ni, San Francisco

Keiko a Nob Hill, San Francisco

Kenzo, Napa (new)

Kin Khao, San Francisco

Kinjo, San Francisco (new)

La Toque, Napa

Lord Stanley, San Francisco

Luce, San Francisco

Madera, Menlo Park

Madrona Manor, Healdsburg

Michael Mina, San Francisco

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Mourad, San Francisco

Octavia, San Francisco

Omakase, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

The Progress, San Francisco

Rasa, Burlingame

Rich Table, San Francisco (new)

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

SPQR, San Francisco

Spruce, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo

Terra, Napa

Terrapin Creek, Bodega Bay

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wako, San Francisco

Wakuriya, San Mateo

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.