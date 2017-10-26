Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.26.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

The iPhone X is set to release tonight at midnight, Justin Bieber is friendly with Selena Gomez again, and a fake car crash Halloween decoration startled neighbors. We are convinced that the old iPhones break when the new ones come out, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call us with their craziest pregnancy cravings, and a crazy Dodgers fan ran into the Astros bullpen.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


More from Fernando & Greg
