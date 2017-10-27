Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.27.17)

Fernando and Greg have a new flavored cupcake at Karas, Cardi B is being sued over her album cover, and sitting is not the new smoking. We get a call from a girl who adopted rumplesnakeskin, we give you our What the Friday stories, and Simon Cowell is in the hospital today. We try the most popular pregnancy craving food on air, Ellen DeGeneres is getting flack for a comment towards Katy Perry, and one football player got his bike stolen.

