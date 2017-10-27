Fifth Harmony Collaborates with Pitbull for ‘Por Favor’

By Robyn Collins

Pitbull filled in as the fifth member of Fifth Harmony on Thursday (Oct. 26) when the ladies debuted the new Spanish-language track, “Por Favor” at the Latin Music Awards.

Related: Cardi B, Fifth Harmony & More Light Up JAY-Z’s Tidal Benefit Concert

Latin music has experienced a rise in popularity this year with songs like Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee) and J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” (with Beyoncé).

The new Fifth Harmony track does not disappoint. Pitbull’s fiery delivery blends nicely with Fifth Harmony’s soaring, instantly singable melodies.

Check out “Por Favor” below: